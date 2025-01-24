Crime watch: Two bulls stolen in Kaufman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports two bulls missing from a pasture off 1297 County Lane in Kaufman. The bulls are described as:

A 3-year-old, horned white bull with black spots branded with an “OVP” on his left hip and a yellow ear tag with No. 1 in his left ear.

A 2-year-old, horned white bull branded with “023” on his left hip and “RPR” on his right hip.

The bulls were stolen from the owners’ cattle pens Jan. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

