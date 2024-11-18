Crime Watch: Two bulls missing in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports two black bulls missing from a property off Highway 164 in Groesbeck. One bull is branded with a “6490 over Broken W” on his left hip. The other bull has a “Lazy H over J” branded on his left hip. They were last seen Aug. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





