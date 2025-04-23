Crime watch: Two bull calves missing in Starr County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports two bull calves missing from a property north of FM 1017 in San Isidro. The calves are white with brown spots and were discovered missing April 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.