Crime Watch: Two bred heifers missing in Lipscomb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two black, baldy or motley faced bred heifers missing from a pasture east of Follett. They are branded with a “3” on their left hip and a “- 5” on their left leg. They were last seen Aug. 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
