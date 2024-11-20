Crime Watch: Two black Angus cows missing in Hamilton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports two black Angus cows missing from a property in Hamilton. The cows are branded with a “W” on their left side and a No. 93 or No. 104 on their left hip. They were last seen Nov. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





