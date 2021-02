Crime watch: Truck stolen in Eastern Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a truck stolen from a property in Tulsa. Missing is a white 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 cab and a half feed truck with black hydraulic bale bed and yellow diesel tank, OK Farm Tag DZF-102. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.