Crime Watch: Truck and trailer stolen in Johnson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a white Dodge Ram 3500 truck and black Texas Bragg dovetail trailer missing from a business off Industrial Boulevard in Cleburne. The stolen items are described as:

2016 white Dodge Ram 3500, 4 x 4, four-wheel drive, VIN: 3C63R3HL7GG254773, with black JI flatbed, black fuel transfer tank, DeWalt air compressor and large toolbox with tools.

Black Texas Bragg 30′ triple axle dovetail trailer with two fold-down ramps.

The truck and trailer were last seen May 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.