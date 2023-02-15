Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Waxahachie

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in Central Texas, reports a tan, 2020 Big Bend 20X half-top cattle trailer stolen from a lot off Harrington Road. Surveillance video showed the suspect stole the trailer driving a dark colored 1999-2002 Dodge 3500, extended cab pickup. The suspect was last seen headed south on US-287 around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
