Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2004, 24-foot Gooseneck aluminum stock trailer stolen. The VIN number of the trailer is 16GA3242X4B078598 and the license plate number is FYGJ87. The trailer was stolen May 18 by two male suspects who broke into the property. They were driving an early 2000 model, white, single-cab Ford pickup with a long bed. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Victoria
