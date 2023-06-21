Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Love County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 16-foot, bumper pull trailer stolen from a property off Oswalt Road in Love County, Oklahoma. The W-W brand trailer is silver in color and has black rubber mats on the floor. It also has a broken escape gate and a broken window on the front. It was discovered missing June 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
