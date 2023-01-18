Crime Watch: Trailer and tack stolen in Amarillo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a brown Piland cutting saddle, a brown ranch cutter saddle and a white 1999 D&D three horse slant trailer stolen from the the parking lot behind Will Rogers Range Riders. The trailer has a tack room and a Texas license plate with the tag No. FFP-V28. The trailer and tack were stolen Jan. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.