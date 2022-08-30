Crime Watch: Tractor stolen near Montalba

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a LA525 Kubota tractor missing. It has a front-end loader and a five-foot mower. The tractor was last seen August 22 before it was stolen from an unlocked barn. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
