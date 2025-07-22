Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2014 green John Deere 6115D cab tractor with a front-end loader, hay fork and JD bale monitor, stolen from a property off FM 757 in Winona. The last four digits of the vin No. are 1880. The suspect(s) used a universal key to steal the tractor on the night of July 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.