Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports an M5 Kubota tractor stolen from a property off FM 2611 near Cedar Lake. The tractor is four-wheel drive with a cab and a black hay spear attached. The tractor was last seen Jan. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.