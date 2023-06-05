Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Jim Wells County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports a 2016 New Holland T4100 tractor stolen. The tractor has a front end loader and the VIN number is ZFLE50685. It was last seen May 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Martin at 361-542-0496 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.