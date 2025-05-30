Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a John Deere tractor 8400 with a disk attachment stolen from a field on Texan Road in northern Hidalgo County. The disk is described as 6’6′ and red-orange in color. The incident occurred May 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.