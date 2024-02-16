Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Fort Bend County





Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Daniel Risinger, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a 1977 red International tractor with a loader stolen from a property off the corner of Nails Road and Sanders Road in Fort Bend County. The tractor has a Black 3-point hay fork attached. The serial number of the tractor is 2510189015139. The entry gate lock was cut to steal the tractor. The suspect(s) used the tractor to load 21 hay bales before stealing it from the property. The tractor was last seen Feb. 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Risinger at 979-292-5132 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.