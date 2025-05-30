Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Bee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports a 2018 John Deere 5075 E cab tractor with a front-end loader and Armstrong hay spear stolen from a property off State Highway 72 and County Road 152 in Pawnee. The tractor’s serial No. is 1PY5075EHJJ405404, the front-end-loader’s serial No. is 1P0520MXAJD049555 and the Armstrong hay spear serial No. is 1XFPM10XKJ0016352. The tractor was stolen between May 12-15 and driven off the property through a barbed wire fence. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Martin at 361-542-0496 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

