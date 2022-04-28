Crime Watch: Tractor, sprayer and trailer stolen near Lindale

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a John Deere tractor, a Rozell brand spray rig and a utility trailer missing. The 2020 John Deere 5055E cab tractor has a loader and bucket attached. The missing sprayer is a 3-point hook up 200-gallon boomless sprayer with a white tank and black frame. The Coker Enterprises utility trailer is a brown, 20-foot bumper pull trailer with a license plate number of GBS-F13. The equipment was last seen April 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.