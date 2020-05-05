Crime Watch: Tractor, mower and horse stolen in SE TX; Cattle, trailer missing in West TX

 TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports the theft of a tractor and mower from a pipeline right of way near Hwy 787 and CR 223 in San Jacinto County. On May 3 a thief or thieves took a blue 2016 New Holland Tractor, 110 HP with a blue Bush Hog front end loader. Attached to the front end loader was a black Bush Hog bucket. Also missing is a red Bush Hog 15-foot batwing mower, 2013 model. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Belt, 936-334-5076, or San Jacinto County Sheriff Office. 

Also on May 3 on the south side of Houston in the area of Hwy 288 and Hwy 521, a thief or thieves cut a fence to steal a 21-year-old chestnut dressage mare with a blaze face and white on left rear foot. This horse is 14.2 hands and has a sway back. Please contact Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, 936-334-5076, with any information. 

TSCRA Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports cattle stolen from a property in Schleicher County sometime after March 3. Missing are three black cows and one black whiteface cow with calf. These cattle are branded with a backward D connected R on the right hip.  

Special Ranger Brittain also reports a three-year-old black Brangus bull missing from a property in Mills County since April 11, 2020. This bull has a JB connected brand on the right hip. Click here to see the brand.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062. 

TSCRA Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in Far West Texas, reports the theft of a trailer from a property near Orla in Reeves County sometime after April 9, 2020. The 2013 Load Trail heavy duty gooseneck trailer has a Texas license plate FST-W09 and VIN no. 4ZEGH3022D1043387. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger McKinney at 432-448-9367.

