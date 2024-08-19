Crime Watch: Three black Angus calves missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports three, 3-month-old black Angus calves missing from a pasture off U.S. Highway 377, nine miles North of Brady. Two of the calves have red ear tags in their left ear with No. 80 or No. 62 and an under-bit notch in their right ears. The third calf is unmarked. They were last seen April 19. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.