Crime Watch: Three Angus cows missing in San Saba County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports three black motley faced Angus cows missing from a property on Ranch Road 223 in San Saba County. The 2 1/2-year-old bred cows have an over bit crop in the left ear and pink ear tag in the right ear. They are branded with an A over T connected on their left rib. The cattle were last seen Dec. 31. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.