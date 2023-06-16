Crime watch: Red 4-wheeler missing in Taylor County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16, reports a 2006 red Suzuki Ozark 250 4-wheeler missing from a property in Taylor County. The 4-wheeler was taken by means of a cut barbed wire fence between June 5 and June 9. The property VIN is JSAAJ51 A662106787. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
