Crime watch: Tan ranch fuel trailer stolen in Van Zandt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a tan, 16-foot, tandem axle, cylindrical tank fuel trailer containing 800 gallons of farm-use diesel, stolen from property near Grand Saline. Sometime between 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20, 2024, unknown person(s) cut a locked gate and illegally entered the ranch to steal the fuel trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



