Crime watch: Seven red Beefmaster cows missing in Starr County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports seven red Beefmaster cows missing from a property off Valero Road in Delmita. The cows have white on their forehead and were last seen four weeks ago. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

