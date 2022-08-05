Crime Watch: Steers missing in Real County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports three steers missing. The horned steers are branded with an H bar on the right rib and an M for Mexico. The cattle were last seen at the Real County Youth Horse Club July 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.