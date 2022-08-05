Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports three steers missing. The horned steers are branded with an H bar on the right rib and an M for Mexico. The cattle were last seen at the Real County Youth Horse Club July 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Steers missing in Real County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Steers missing in Real County
Texas direct hay report for August 5
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay demand …
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for August 2
This Week's Drought Summary Weather and drought conditions varied widely in the contiguous U.S. …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for August 2