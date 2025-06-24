Crime watch: Steers missing in Nacogdoches County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrell Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports eight yearling steers missing from a sale barn off Stallins Drive in Nacogdoches. The steers are red, black and brindle in color, each weighing approximately 600-700 pounds. They have no brands or markings. The cattle were discovered missing June 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.