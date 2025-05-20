Crime watch: Steers missing in Falls County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports 60 head of red and black steers missing from a property off County Road 223 in Marlin. The steers weigh on average 820 pounds, are branded with a “rocking NL connected” on their left hip, and have a blue ear tag No. 500-1000 with the owner’s name and contact information. They were last seen in March 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.