Crime Watch: Steers missing in Creek County, Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Gavin Gatrell, District 4 in North Oklahoma, reports 16 head of steers missing from a ranch off 321 Street in Bristow, Okla. The 900-pound steers are primarily black in color with a few Red Angus and Charolais cross. They have light grey feedlot tags in their right ears, blue fly tags in their left ears and are branded with a “scroll over double vertical bars” on their right hip. On Oct. 20, the owner discovered they were 16 head short of the nearly 600 head they were getting ready to ship. The steers disappeared from the ranch sometime between Sept. 1 and Oct. 20. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Gatrell at 918-809-3331 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





