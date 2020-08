Crime Watch: Steer missing in Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a steer missing since Aug. 15 from a property near Black Bear Creek east of Pawnee in Pawnee County. The black or red steer weighs approximately 875 pounds, has an ear tag in right ear and DE Brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.