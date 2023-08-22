Crime watch: Steer missing in Denton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black, motley faced steer missing in Denton County. The steer weighs approximately 1,200 pounds and is branded with NF on its left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.