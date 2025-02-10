Crime watch: Steer calves missing in King County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports 10 head of steer calves missing from a property east of County Road 379 in Seymour. The calves weigh approximately 450 pounds and are mixed in color. They are branded with a “Mashed O” on their left hip. The calves were last accounted for Dec. 4, 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.