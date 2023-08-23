Crime watch: Two registered red angus cows missing in Southeast Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two registered Red Angus cows missing from a property near Telferner. The cows are both branded on the right hip with a horseshoe. In addition, 2192 is branded above the horseshoe on one animal and 2346 is branded above the horseshoe on the other animal. The cows were discovered missing from the property on Aug. 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
