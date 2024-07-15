Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 17-year-old sorrel mare missing from a pasture north of I-40 in Oldham County. The registered mare has a star and strip (tulip shaped), and a white spot on her left wither. She was last seen July 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president testifies on the need to conserve Texas working lands
AUSTIN, Texas (July 17, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl …
Continue Reading about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president testifies on the need to conserve Texas working lands
TSCRA Talk Episode 54 – Texas Beef Checkoff celebrates 10 years
As the Texas Beef Checkoff celebrates 10 years of establishment, TSCRA Talk host Kristen Brown …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 54 – Texas Beef Checkoff celebrates 10 years
Crime Watch: Sorrel mare missing in Oldham County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Sorrel mare missing in Oldham County