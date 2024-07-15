Crime Watch: Sorrel mare missing in Oldham County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 17-year-old sorrel mare missing from a pasture north of I-40 in Oldham County. The registered mare has a star and strip (tulip shaped), and a white spot on her left wither. She was last seen July 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.