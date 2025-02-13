Crime watch: Sorrel gelding stolen in Dallas County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a sorrel gelding stolen from a property off Vinson Road in Rowlett. The 9-year-old horse is 15.5 hands tall with a blazed face. The horse was stolen between Feb. 5-9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

