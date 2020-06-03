Crime Watch: Solar panels and equipment stolen in Gulf Coast area

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports solar panels and equipment stolen from a location in Fort Bend County. The RPS200 solar unit with two Continental 12v deep cycle batteries, RPS controller # 21020191, and two solar panels were last seen May 29, 2020, in a remote area west of Needville near the San Bernard River. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.