Crime watch: Skidsteer stolen in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a skidsteer stolen from a property near Hearne. The John Deere JED skidsteer 328 has a seven-foot loader and was last seen on Nov. 28. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638 or Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.