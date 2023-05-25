Crime Watch: Skid steer stolen near Ledbetter

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a Melroe Bobcat skid steer, model 773, stolen in Lee County. The PIN number is 517616369. The skid steer was stolen between 5 p.m. May 10 and 2 p.m. May 11. The suspect(s) stole it from a barn and drove it through two fences. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
