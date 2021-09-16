Crime Watch: Skid steer stolen in Mitchell County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports a skid steer stolen in Mitchell County. The Caterpillar skid steer is yellow and a model 299D, which was stolen September 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
