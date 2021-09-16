Crime Watch: Skid steer stolen in Haskell County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8, reports a skid steer stolen in Haskell County. The 2001 LS-190 New Holland skid steer is yellow and does not have side panels or a panel on the top over the motor. The skid steer is missing the backlights and has a forklift attachment on it. It was stolen on September 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip-line at 817-916-1775.