Crime Watch: Skid steer loader stolen in Christoval

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a skid steer loader stolen in Christoval. The skid steer is a Bobcat S-300 and was last seen Dec. 31 in the Christoval High School parking lot. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.