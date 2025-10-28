Crime watch: Simmental bull missing in Delta County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a black Simmental bull missing from a pasture off County Road 1220 in Lake Creek. The 5-year-old bull has a “37” freeze branded on his left hip, a yellow tag with No. 37 and 7KLAE tattooed in his ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.