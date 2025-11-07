Crime watch: Simbrah cow missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a Simbrah cow missing from a property off Palestine Road in Brenham. The cow has a pink ear tag with No. 56 and tattoo No. 773H in her left ear. She was last seen Oct. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.