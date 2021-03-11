Crime Watch: Show heifer missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a show heifer missing from a pasture near Lockhart in Caldwell County. The red Santa Gertrudis heifer was last seen on Feb. 28, weighs approximately 800 pounds and has a GL brand on the left shoulder. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.