Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10, reports a missing Shetland Pony from a property off Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth. The pony is a black and white paint with an “RM” freeze branded on its left hip. It was discovered missing July 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Shetland Pony missing in Tarrant County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10, …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Shetland Pony missing in Tarrant County
TSCRA Talk Episode 66 – 89th Texas Legislative Recap
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk joins TSCRA Talk host, …
Continue Reading about TSCRA Talk Episode 66 – 89th Texas Legislative Recap
Texas cattle raisers applaud passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill
AUSTIN, Texas (July 3, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl …
Continue Reading about Texas cattle raisers applaud passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill