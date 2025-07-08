Crime watch: Shetland Pony missing in Tarrant County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10, reports a missing Shetland Pony from a property off Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth. The pony is a black and white paint with an “RM” freeze branded on its left hip. It was discovered missing July 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.