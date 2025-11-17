Crime watch: Seven cows missing in Runnels County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports six black cows and one black baldie cow missing from a pasture two miles South of Coke and Runnels County line. The cows have an “H” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Oct. 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.