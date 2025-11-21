Crime watch: Seven cow-calf pairs missing in Hardeman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports seven horned Hereford cow-calf pairs missing from a property approximately five miles east of FM 680 in Hardeman County. The calves are described as four black baldie calves and three Herefords. All cattle have a “Diamond Tail” branded on their left front shoulder. They were last seen Nov. 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.