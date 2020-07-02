Crime watch: Saddles stolen in OK

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of several saddles from a property in Creek County. Sometime on or after June 20, 2020, a thief or thieves took seven saddles from a barn near Mounds. Below is a list of the missing items.

  • One 17-inch brown leather Parelli Natural Performance saddle
  • One 16-inch brown leather Parelli western dressage saddle
  • One 16-inch brown leather Steve Edwards mule saddle
  • One 16-inch brown leather Colorado Cody Mountain saddle
  • One brown leather youth show saddle with silver stitching on cantle area
  • One very small kids saddle
  • One older brown leather kids saddle

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. Callers may remain anonymous.

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: