Crime watch: Saddles stolen in OK
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of several saddles from a property in Creek County. Sometime on or after June 20, 2020, a thief or thieves took seven saddles from a barn near Mounds. Below is a list of the missing items.
- One 17-inch brown leather Parelli Natural Performance saddle
- One 16-inch brown leather Parelli western dressage saddle
- One 16-inch brown leather Steve Edwards mule saddle
- One 16-inch brown leather Colorado Cody Mountain saddle
- One brown leather youth show saddle with silver stitching on cantle area
- One very small kids saddle
- One older brown leather kids saddle
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. Callers may remain anonymous.