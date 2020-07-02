Crime watch: Saddles stolen in OK

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of several saddles from a property in Creek County. Sometime on or after June 20, 2020, a thief or thieves took seven saddles from a barn near Mounds. Below is a list of the missing items.

One 17-inch brown leather Parelli Natural Performance saddle

One 16-inch brown leather Parelli western dressage saddle

One 16-inch brown leather Steve Edwards mule saddle

One 16-inch brown leather Colorado Cody Mountain saddle

One brown leather youth show saddle with silver stitching on cantle area

One very small kids saddle

One older brown leather kids saddle

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. Callers may remain anonymous.