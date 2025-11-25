Crime watch: Saddles stolen in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports the theft of four saddles from a property near Seldon Loop in Bowie.

Stolen saddles are described as:

A dark brown Circle Y saddle with a padded seat, floral tooling on the skirts and silver plates on the skirt corners and horn cap, valued at $2,500

A dark brown roping saddle with a padded seat, maker unknown, valued at $900

A brown roping saddle with a padded seat, buck stitching on the skirts, fenders and cantle, maker unknown, valued at $900

A brown Rocking M barrel saddle with a red padded seat and rawhide-wrapped horn, valued at $900

The owner discovered the missing saddles Oct. 28. The perpetrator(s) gained access to the saddle room by cutting two locks before removing saddles and other assorted items. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.