Crime Watch: Saddles and numerous tack stolen in Fort Worth

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports two saddles and other tack, stolen off Old Granbury Road in Tarrant County. The saddles and tack were stolen from the owner’s horse trailer, where the suspect pried open the door. The incident occurred Nov. 22 between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m. Descriptions of the stolen items are listed below.

Adult saddle with heart and cross, exotic cut-out saddle seat, with a roping girth and leather rawhide wrapped breast collar.

Light tan saddle with leopard print trim and saddle seat, Billy Cook back girth and leather, rawhide inlayed breast collar.

Other tack includes: bridal sets, bits, bosals, halters, blankets, etc.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.